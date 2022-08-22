Johnny Depp May Be Portraying A TV Icon At Next Public Appearance
Johnny Depp is still riding high after emerging victorious over his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in the bombshell defamation trial that captivated the country for weeks earlier this year. The trial gave viewers a rare glimpse into the toxic relationship between the former Hollywood power couple, and neither party managed to escape the court case unscathed. At the end of the day, jurors found both were liable for defamation against each other, but Heard was on the hook for $10.35 million. Ultimately, she also bared the brunt of the criticism online, as scores of Depp's fans derided the "Aquaman" actor on social media.
Now that the dust from the trial has settled, it looks like Depp is gearing up for his big comeback, and he already has a few films lined up. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has thus far focused on foreign projects, including the role of King Louis XV in the French period piece "Jeanne Du Barry," it looks like the actor might portray a TV icon in his next appearance for audiences back home.
Johnny Depp could appear as MTV's iconic Moonman
Get this: Sources are telling TMZ that Johnny Depp could make a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on August 27. Not only that, but the actor is also in talks with the shows production team to dress up as the networks iconic Moonman mascot. Depp will reportedly "show face" during the broadcast, which is sure to please his legions of loyal fans, many of whom camped outside the Fairfax County Circuit Court, where his defamation trial took place, just to cheer him on. Some fans have already taken to social media to celebrate the news, with one tweeting: "I can't wait to see what happens this time very excited."
Depp is no stranger to the VMAs. The actor has won a total of five Moonmen throughout his career — including the Generation Award in 2012 — after being nominated for eight total, according to Page Six. We are betting that Depp's appearance will be a godsend to the struggling award show, which last year suffered from the lowest ratings in the programs 37-year history.