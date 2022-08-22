Johnny Depp May Be Portraying A TV Icon At Next Public Appearance

Johnny Depp is still riding high after emerging victorious over his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in the bombshell defamation trial that captivated the country for weeks earlier this year. The trial gave viewers a rare glimpse into the toxic relationship between the former Hollywood power couple, and neither party managed to escape the court case unscathed. At the end of the day, jurors found both were liable for defamation against each other, but Heard was on the hook for $10.35 million. Ultimately, she also bared the brunt of the criticism online, as scores of Depp's fans derided the "Aquaman" actor on social media.

Now that the dust from the trial has settled, it looks like Depp is gearing up for his big comeback, and he already has a few films lined up. While the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has thus far focused on foreign projects, including the role of King Louis XV in the French period piece "Jeanne Du Barry," it looks like the actor might portray a TV icon in his next appearance for audiences back home.