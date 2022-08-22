Ireland Baldwin Gushes Over Her Unrecognizable New Look
Ireland Baldwin has increasingly opened up about the connection between her mental health and self-care. In April, she appeared on "Red Table Talk" alongside her mother, Kim Basinger, where she unabashedly talked about these issues, per Independent. Baldwin revealed that her panic and anxiety attacks were linked to her time as a model. "I don't think I ever would have been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are," Baldwin said on "RTT." The star was also diagnosed with anorexia and bulimia during this period of her life, and her body image disorders could also be tied to when she was often compared to her mother, she told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Her turning point came in 2013, when she asked herself, "Why am I even doing this?"
Baldwin's self-image turnaround has been an inspiration to many. She took to Instagram in September 2021 and posted a series of snaps where she was clad in a bikini, and the pics appeared unedited as she posed for the camera. To much praise in the comment section, she wrote, "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human."
Now, Baldwin has taken another courageous step into the spotlight with a new bold look.
Ireland Baldwin shaved her hair
Ireland Baldwin is sporting a new hairstyle, and it is edgier than anything she has ever tried in the past. She took to Instagram on August 20 to reveal her shorn tresses. Yes, Alec Baldwin's daughter now rocks a platinum blonde buzz cut that shows off her exquisite features. She captioned the post, "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will." People reported she also shared an Instagram Story upload where she spoke more about her new look. "Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you'll never do ... I've always wanted to do this, but I was always scared. Now that I don't care about what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever."
It seems Baldwin finds liberation in changing up her 'do. After all, this is Baldwin's second big hair transformation this year. Per the Daily Mail, she dyed her hair a fiery red after her previous brunette hairdo. At the time, she wrote, "red or dead." As she recently shared on August 20, via People, she bid farewell to the "red villain era" with her buzzcut, writing, "will miss you." One thing is for sure, Baldwin can slay any look she pleases and, girl, she knows it.