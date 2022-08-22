Ireland Baldwin Gushes Over Her Unrecognizable New Look

Ireland Baldwin has increasingly opened up about the connection between her mental health and self-care. In April, she appeared on "Red Table Talk" alongside her mother, Kim Basinger, where she unabashedly talked about these issues, per Independent. Baldwin revealed that her panic and anxiety attacks were linked to her time as a model. "I don't think I ever would have been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are," Baldwin said on "RTT." The star was also diagnosed with anorexia and bulimia during this period of her life, and her body image disorders could also be tied to when she was often compared to her mother, she told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Her turning point came in 2013, when she asked herself, "Why am I even doing this?"

Baldwin's self-image turnaround has been an inspiration to many. She took to Instagram in September 2021 and posted a series of snaps where she was clad in a bikini, and the pics appeared unedited as she posed for the camera. To much praise in the comment section, she wrote, "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human."

