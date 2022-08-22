Kylie Jenner Totally Shuts Down Rude Comment On TikTok About Her Lips
In 2015, Kylie Jenner famously revealed that she got lip fillers. In June 2021, she dove deeper into the insecurity that led to her changing her appearance. "I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," the Kardashian-Jenner sister said on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion episode (via People). She mentioned that a guy pointed out that she had small lips after kissing him, saying, "From then on, I felt unkissable."
While Jenner's debut of lip injections made a big splash, it's been reported she has since gone for more of a natural look. "We went the natural route for [Jenner's] touch-up since she's so naturally beautiful and a new mom," Pawnta Abrahim, the nurse who filled the reality television star's lips, told Refinery29 in 2018. "For her, it's just about adding a little pout to her lips." The nurse, who has been doing injections for over 15 years, said that her practices are more "conservative" and "natural."
In July 2018, it was revealed that Jenner wasn't into makeup as much as she was before, mainly because of her pregnancy with Stormi and focusing on being a mother. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips," a source told Entertainment Tonight. But it looks like the E! alum is still getting comments from people on her famous lips — and this time, Jenner isn't holding back on her haters.
Kylie Jenner tells an internet troll to 'go off'
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kylie Jenner posted a TikTok video with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou on August 21. One person took to the comment section to point out the large lips, saying (via E! News), "The lips please." Jenner clapped back, replying, "It's the filter but go off."
TikTok users reacted to the reply in different ways. "I'd cry myself to sleep after that," one user wrote, praising Jenner's ability to clap back after getting hate. Another comment said, "'It's the filter but go off' like they don't look the exact same without the filter too," seemingly agreeing with the original commenter.
This isn't the first time the Kardashian-Jenner sister has defended herself on social media. On August 3, a cosmetic developer pointed out a recent photo of Jenner in a lab without sanitary equipment like a hairnet and gloves. The developer went as far as saying Jenner was "gaslighting" her followers into thinking she's a legit cosmetics developer, and ended his post with "#ShameOnYou." Jenner fought back by commenting that the picture was just for content purposes, and she wasn't in her manufacturing facility. "I would never bypass sanitary protocols and neither would any celeb or beauty brand owner," she replied (via TMZ). "Shame on you Kevin for spreading false information !!!!"