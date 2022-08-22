Kylie Jenner Totally Shuts Down Rude Comment On TikTok About Her Lips

In 2015, Kylie Jenner famously revealed that she got lip fillers. In June 2021, she dove deeper into the insecurity that led to her changing her appearance. "I think my love for makeup started with my insecurity with my lips," the Kardashian-Jenner sister said on the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion episode (via People). She mentioned that a guy pointed out that she had small lips after kissing him, saying, "From then on, I felt unkissable."

While Jenner's debut of lip injections made a big splash, it's been reported she has since gone for more of a natural look. "We went the natural route for [Jenner's] touch-up since she's so naturally beautiful and a new mom," Pawnta Abrahim, the nurse who filled the reality television star's lips, told Refinery29 in 2018. "For her, it's just about adding a little pout to her lips." The nurse, who has been doing injections for over 15 years, said that her practices are more "conservative" and "natural."

In July 2018, it was revealed that Jenner wasn't into makeup as much as she was before, mainly because of her pregnancy with Stormi and focusing on being a mother. "Kylie really fell in love with the natural look, and wanted more of that, so she decided to stop putting filler in her lips," a source told Entertainment Tonight. But it looks like the E! alum is still getting comments from people on her famous lips — and this time, Jenner isn't holding back on her haters.