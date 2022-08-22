NeNe Leakes Has Major Change Of Heart In Her Lawsuit Against Bravo
NeNe Leakes made headlines earlier this year when she decided to sue the production companies and the network behind the hit reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for allowing racism to occur while filming without consequence, per Page Six. The lawsuit detailed that Leakes was the recipient of racist remarks from former cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, a Caucasian woman, for years, and that production never did anything about it despite Leakes' formal complaints. The lawsuit explained, "NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged."
According to the Los Angeles Times, NBCUniversal, Bravo, other production companies and their executives, as well as Andy Cohen, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Leakes was an original cast member of "RHOA" and remained on the show for 12 years before making her exit from the series in 2020. Her lawyer, David deRubertis, said in a statement that the former reality star was the target of systematic racism "from the day the series began filming."
Before officially filing a lawsuit, she did tease her plan to come after the networks on Twitter during fall 2020. And while the legal war appeared to be in full swing, it's clear that Leakes recently had a serious change of heart.
NeNe Leakes made a shocking decision regarding her discrimination lawsuit
NeNe Leakes appeared to be focused and determined to win her lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, and other production companies affiliated with "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but something drastic just changed. Only a few months after Leakes officially filed her lawsuit, she has decided to drop all of the charges against Bravo and Andy Cohen, according to the U.S. Sun. A document filed in Atlanta on August 19 reportedly requested a joint dismissal without prejudice for the case. It's unclear why Leakes decided to drop the charges, but her decision to file without prejudice allows her to reopen the case in the future if she so chooses.
The dismissal of this case was agreed upon by all parties, according to People. Court documents obtained by the outlet reveal that Leakes "dismisses this action and all claims" without prejudice. "No party will seek recovery of costs or attorneys' fees in any submission to this Court," the document continued. In July, she was reportedly trying to settle the issue outside of court with Cohen and Bravo, according to Page Six. They were allegedly negotiating the issue through their legal teams before she recently decided to drop the charges.
At this time, it's unclear if they reached an agreement or if Leakes is planning to refile sometime down the road.