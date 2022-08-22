NeNe Leakes Has Major Change Of Heart In Her Lawsuit Against Bravo

NeNe Leakes made headlines earlier this year when she decided to sue the production companies and the network behind the hit reality show "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for allowing racism to occur while filming without consequence, per Page Six. The lawsuit detailed that Leakes was the recipient of racist remarks from former cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann, a Caucasian woman, for years, and that production never did anything about it despite Leakes' formal complaints. The lawsuit explained, "NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged."

According to the Los Angeles Times, NBCUniversal, Bravo, other production companies and their executives, as well as Andy Cohen, are listed as defendants in the lawsuit. Leakes was an original cast member of "RHOA" and remained on the show for 12 years before making her exit from the series in 2020. Her lawyer, David deRubertis, said in a statement that the former reality star was the target of systematic racism "from the day the series began filming."

Before officially filing a lawsuit, she did tease her plan to come after the networks on Twitter during fall 2020. And while the legal war appeared to be in full swing, it's clear that Leakes recently had a serious change of heart.