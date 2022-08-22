Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Switching Up Her Look Post-Breakup

As many of her fans will recall, Emily Ratajkowski sparked sad relationship rumors back in July when she was spotted out and about without her wedding ring. There were some reports suggesting that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were on the outs thanks to rumors of his infidelity. Influencer Claudia Oshry alleged on an episode of "The Morning Toast" podcast even said (via Page Six) "It's, like, known that her husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce." A few days later, Ratajkowski shared a sad relationship update when it was reported that she and her husband split after four years of marriage. One source close to the situation told People, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

And now it looks like Ratajkowski is not only focusing on staying strong for the sake of her toddler son Sylvester, but she's also giving herself a little attention by switching up her post-breakup look.