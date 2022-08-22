Emily Ratajkowski Is Already Switching Up Her Look Post-Breakup
As many of her fans will recall, Emily Ratajkowski sparked sad relationship rumors back in July when she was spotted out and about without her wedding ring. There were some reports suggesting that she and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were on the outs thanks to rumors of his infidelity. Influencer Claudia Oshry alleged on an episode of "The Morning Toast" podcast even said (via Page Six) "It's, like, known that her husband has cheated on her and they're filing for divorce." A few days later, Ratajkowski shared a sad relationship update when it was reported that she and her husband split after four years of marriage. One source close to the situation told People, "They split recently. It was Em's decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."
And now it looks like Ratajkowski is not only focusing on staying strong for the sake of her toddler son Sylvester, but she's also giving herself a little attention by switching up her post-breakup look.
Emily Ratajkowski is chopping off her own hair
@emrata
I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦♀️♬ original sound - Emrata
Emily Ratajkowski is clearly doing something that a lot of women have done before her (and will continue to do after her) by completely switching up her look post-breakup, according to Page Six. Now that she has pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard, she's putting the focus back on herself. The model shared a TikTok video of herself holding her son Sylvester while in the bathroom. She said in the clip, "OK, this man does not want me to record this video without him but I can't cut my hair at the same time so I don't know what we're gonna do." She then proceeded to give herself a little snip here and there, captioning the video with, "I've cut hair before ... this was not my best work. I know you cant tell a difference at the end."
Then again, Ratajkowski also showed off a shorter length back in August, according to Vogue. While no one knows what really happened behind the scenes between Ratajkowski and her soon-to-be ex-husband, Bear-McClard, it seems like the single mom is focusing on the bigger matters at hand, like finding the right length for her liberated hair.