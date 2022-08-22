Julianne Hough Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

Julianne Hough's relationship history is one that many of her fans probably couldn't tell you much about — she's managed to do such a good job of keeping many of her romances under the radar. Even though she's dated the likes of country singer Chuck Wicks, Hollywood actor Dane Cook, and even "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, she's been careful not to reveal too many details about her past. Interestingly enough, Hough did open up about her marriage to hockey player Brooks Laich and even shared with him that she was "not straight," according to Women's Health.

While the truth about Hough and Laich's rollercoaster split did turn some heads, she did open up about her life post-divorce and admitted that she was focusing on her Broadway show, "POTUS." Speaking about her new life in the Big Apple, Hough told Entertainment Tonight, "I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here." Well, it looks like Hough is dealing with another change in her life, and is said to have some more sad relationship news.