Julianne Hough Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News
Julianne Hough's relationship history is one that many of her fans probably couldn't tell you much about — she's managed to do such a good job of keeping many of her romances under the radar. Even though she's dated the likes of country singer Chuck Wicks, Hollywood actor Dane Cook, and even "American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest, she's been careful not to reveal too many details about her past. Interestingly enough, Hough did open up about her marriage to hockey player Brooks Laich and even shared with him that she was "not straight," according to Women's Health.
While the truth about Hough and Laich's rollercoaster split did turn some heads, she did open up about her life post-divorce and admitted that she was focusing on her Broadway show, "POTUS." Speaking about her new life in the Big Apple, Hough told Entertainment Tonight, "I have an incredible cast of women who have just really become my family, my sisters. I feel very embraced and welcomed here." Well, it looks like Hough is dealing with another change in her life, and is said to have some more sad relationship news.
Julianne Hough and model Charlie Wilson have broken up
Julianne Hough and Charlie Wilson have decided to part ways after just one year of dating, InTouch reveals. One source close to the situation told the publication that Wilson might have been a "total rebound fling" after Hough separated from her ex, Brooks Laich, and that the connection lasted longer than anyone would have expected. The tipster said, "They were physically attracted to each other but didn't gel emotionally," and revealed that Hough and Wilson stopped texting each other on the regular a few months back. However, a separate tipster told InTouch that the chemistry was certainly there both in the beginning and while it lasted. "They're a match made in heaven because he's a bit of a hippie, like her, and they both get each other's quirkiness ... They can't get enough of each other," they said.
Back in November 2021, Hough was spotted getting up close and personal with the model while they were out and about in Los Angeles, per People. Seeing how Hough herself hasn't said anything and also doesn't have any photos of Wilson on her Instagram page, we have a feeling that she's keeping the focus on what really matters in her life, and that's her happiness. And that's the way it should be, right?