Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Has Happy Relationship News To Share

Olympian swimmer Simone Manuel wanted to be at the top of her game for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo during the summer of 2021. While she went into the games wanting to crush her best personal times, she failed to advance to the 50-meter freestyle final by placing sixth in the semi-finals, according to the official Olympic results. However, she did manage to clinch a Bronze medal in the Wwomen's 4x100-meter freestyle relay. Manuel also made it pretty clear that she didn't want to speak to anyone following her race, including the media.

She tweeted, "Please stop interviewing athletes right after a disappointing performance before they have any time to process anything. Trust me. They gave it their all. Nothing else people need to know at that time." If that weren't enough, she also pleaded for everyone to look at athletes as "humans with souls," adding that it is, "emotionally exhausting to coherently answer questions while trying to process the fact that people already saw you fall short of the goals you worked so hard for on the world's biggest stage."

One year later and it seems as though Simone Manual is in a better place so much so that she doesn't mind sharing her life changes and her very happy relationship news, too.