The Two Celebrities Who Stood By Vanessa Bryant In Court

Vanessa Bryant has been battling it out in court against the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Fire Department officials for sharing disturbing photos from her husband Kobe Bryant's accident site. Since August 10, Vanessa has endured painful testimonies from witnesses who recounted the disgraced actions from police and fire officials. According to a Nicki Swift court reporter, Vanessa broke down in tears after Luella Weireter, wife of Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Cody Weireter, opened up on the stand about the insensitive remarks that took place after the horrifying photos were shown at the Golden Mike Awards in 2020. "I can't believe I just looked at Kobe's burnt up body and now I'm about to eat," Luella claimed fire fighter specialist Sky Cornell said.

While Vanessa is still mourning the loss of her husband and daughter two years later, it's been even more devastating for her to sit in the courtroom and hear harrowing details from witnesses who viewed these photos. In fact, CNN reported she had to remove herself at one point during Victor Gutierrez's testimony after he was asked if Gianna Bryant's body was visible in any of the photos he was shown. Vanessa asked permission to be excused to which the judge quickly responded, "You don't have to ask my permission."

Although it's been an emotionally draining trial, two of Vanessa's celebrity friends showed up to support her in court.