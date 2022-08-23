Everything We Know About Pocahontas Actor Irene Bedard's Latest Arrest

This article contains descriptions of domestic abuse.

Actor Irene Bedard is known for her roles in movies like "Into the West" and "Ralph Breaks the Internet," per IMBd. But she is most known for her voice acting, as she voiced the Disney character Pocahontas in the 1995 film of the same name.

"At the time I felt especially that there had never been something so directly relatable to a generation of children that could introduce them into indigenous culture," Bedard told Geek Anything in 2021 about the impact of the Disney film. She explained how the "interconnectedness" of indigenous people and an understanding of how humans look at each other contributes to the legacy.

But the actor's personal life hasn't been easy. According to a Change.org petition, Bedard is an alleged victim of domestic violence. The actor's niece claimed that for 17 years, she was abused by her husband, which led to the decline of her health and her career. It was also mentioned that she stayed in the relationship with her now ex-husband for the sake of her son. And now it seems that the actor's hardships aren't resolved.