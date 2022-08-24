Kanye West Gets Good Legal News After Alleged Altercation With Fan
Kanye "Ye" West admitted to punching a man back in January, and now we have intel on the possible legal repercussions awaiting him.
In his interview on Hollywood Unlocked (via ET) early this year, the "Donda" rapper explained his side of the story when accusations of battery were made against him. He said that he indeed had been involved in a physical altercation with someone, but to his knowledge, it was not a fan. "It was 3 a.m. in front of the Warehouse. I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio," he recalled. "And this dude, he just had this real attitude, like, 'What you gonna do? And see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying?"
At the time, he was named as a suspect in a battery report, but he insisted that the man he fought had ill intentions. He denied that it was a fan, as the plaintiff claims, and instead was someone "taking autographs to make money on them." He compared them to a "paparazzi," someone "who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs."
Now months after the incident, we finally know if Ye will face legal charges.
Kanye West won't be facing any criminal charges
Kanye "Ye" West can celebrate some good legal news, as he reportedly won't be charged for battery after getting into a physical altercation with a man in Los Angeles back in January.
Per Page Six, a spokesperson for Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer revealed in a statement that they had gone under "a thorough and careful review of all the evidence," in which they had found nothing that would warrant a charge against the rapper. They said that they are "declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction." Meanwhile, Ye's lawyer, Michael Goldstein, told the outlet that their camp is "satisfied with this resolution as it recognizes my client did nothing wrong," and that the city attorney "made the right decision."
This wasn't the first time that Ye had been part of an incident involving battery, either. In 2014, he was arrested for "assaulting" a photographer at LAX, per BBC News. At the time, the outlet reported that he was sentenced to two years of probation and had been required to attend 24 anger management sessions and undertake 250 hours of community service.