Demi Lovato's Teen Substance Use Issues Were More Serious Than Anyone Thought

On August 24, Demi Lovato — who revealed in August that she was back to using she/her pronouns — appeared on Alexandra Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast and spoke about trying drugs and alcohol at an early age. "I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12 or 13," she explained. "I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn't think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter, but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape."

Due to bullying, Lovato described "drinking a lot" in her teenage years. She also noted that the first time she drank, she was alone, something she now realizes was "a major red flag." By her late teenage years, the Disney Channel alum was experimenting with hard drugs. "At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18," she shared.

While Lovato's struggles aren't unique (especially for former child stars!), her candid admissions are more unusual. Furthermore, Lovato's experiences have helped make a difference in other celebrities' lives, like Lili Reinhart. In an August interview with IndieWire, the "Riverdale" alum cited Lovato as an inspiration, telling the outlet, "When I was ...12, the only person I heard speaking about their mental health was Demi Lovato."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).