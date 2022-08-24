Shaquille O'Neal Warms Up To Questionable Conspiracy Theory
Shaquille O'Neal has taken on many different job titles during his time in the spotlight. Since his retirement from the NBA, O'Neal has taken on ventures such as acting, television hosting, and even writing a children's book series called "Little Shaq."
O'Neal is a staggering 7'1", which his height no doubt aiding his impressive basketball career. His success outside of professional sports is in large part to his wit and fun personality, which helps to make him a staple on late-night talk shows. It's in these moments that we get a better glimpse into the mind behind all the dunks and championship rings.
During Jimmy Kimmel's game "Shaq or Bullshaq," the former baller clarified rumors about himself by answering true or false questions. It was here that he confessed he once bought a house simply because it was across the street from Paula Abdul's. Now, O'Neal is proving that he doesn't need to be put on the spot to share some of his most ... interesting secrets.
Shaq is curious about the flat Earth theory
It's unsurprising that a man standing over seven feet tall may see the world a little differently. Shaquille O'Neal shocked the hosts of an Australian radio show, however, when he revealed that he isn't confident that the Earth is round and spinning. Speaking with "Kyle & Jackie O" (via the Daily Mail), O'Neal noted that it was "just a theory," and that he enjoys diving into a good conspiracy. "It's not about being wrong or right," he said. "I just like listening to them." His global adventures seemed to fuel his ideas, as he noted that he flew 20 hours from America to Australia and "didn't tip over" or "go upside-down."
O'Neal had previously shared his flat Earth musings in 2017, but quickly walked them back. On his podcast, O'Neal stated (via Twitter), "It's true. The Earth is flat ... You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It's not." He also noted that many things we're taught in school, such as Columbus discovering America, is a misrepresentation of the facts.
He later visited "The Art of Charm" podcast to clarify. "The Earth is flat. Would you like to hear my theory?" he asked. "The first part of the theory is, I'm joking, you idiots." Either O'Neal is getting less bashful about his beliefs, or his return to the theory is a stunt. Regardless, he's certainly gotten fans around the world talking. Or perhaps, fans across the world?