Shaquille O'Neal Warms Up To Questionable Conspiracy Theory

Shaquille O'Neal has taken on many different job titles during his time in the spotlight. Since his retirement from the NBA, O'Neal has taken on ventures such as acting, television hosting, and even writing a children's book series called "Little Shaq."

O'Neal is a staggering 7'1", which his height no doubt aiding his impressive basketball career. His success outside of professional sports is in large part to his wit and fun personality, which helps to make him a staple on late-night talk shows. It's in these moments that we get a better glimpse into the mind behind all the dunks and championship rings.

During Jimmy Kimmel's game "Shaq or Bullshaq," the former baller clarified rumors about himself by answering true or false questions. It was here that he confessed he once bought a house simply because it was across the street from Paula Abdul's. Now, O'Neal is proving that he doesn't need to be put on the spot to share some of his most ... interesting secrets.