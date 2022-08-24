Kristin Cavallari Gets Real About Her Plastic Surgery

Lately, Kristin Cavallari has been gaining attention for her podcast with "Laguna Beach" castmate and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti. She also recently spilled some tea about her split from former football player Jay Cutler. Now, she's making headlines for a new reveal, and it doesn't involve her exes.

The reality TV star is coming clean about plastic surgery, a topic she's been vocal about in the past. In 2019, an Instagram account claimed Cavallari had "lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox," per E! News. Cavallari fired back, commenting, "I've actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess. Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that. I'm proud to be injectable free." Then, this past June, Cavallari spoke out on plastic surgery rumors on her Instagram Story (via BuzzFeed). She said, "I don't inject anything in my face. So quit saying 'my face has changed.'"

But now there's a new development, and Cavallari isn't leaving fans guessing.