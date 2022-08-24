Lisa Vanderpump Doesn't Mince Words About Why She Skipped Scheana Shay's Wedding
In case you missed it, everybody's favorite waitress, Scheana Shay, got married. On August 24, Shay finally said "I do" to long-time boyfriend and father of her child, Brock Davies. The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. "They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark," Shay told People of the resort where she wed. "It was family-friendly, and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for [our daughter] and also fun for our guests."
Shay and Davies' daughter, Summer Moon, acted as a flower girl. Having friends and family present was the most important thing to Shay, who explained she wanted the wedding to be as special as possible for Davies and his Australian family. Shay also made sure to have her near and dear close by too. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," she said. The couple was joined by most of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast, including Ariana Maddix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Shay even walked down the aisle to a custom mix by James Kennedy.
One person noticeably absent, though, was Shay's boss and "VPR" matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump. When questioned about her absence, Vanderpump did not mince words about why she wasn't in attendance.
Lisa Vanderpump celebrated Scheana in her own way
Lisa Vanderpump may not have been in attendance at Scheana Shay's Cancun wedding, but she wasn't suffering from FOMO. When asked why she skipped the big day, Vanderpump reportedly said she "already went to one wedding for Scheana, and that was enough," per Hollywood Life, likely referring to Shay tying the knot back in 2014. A little curt, maybe, but Vanderpump still made sure she celebrated Shay in her own way.
Vanderump didn't feel up to traveling to Cancun, so she threw Shay a pre-wedding party at her palatial estate in the Hollywood Hills instead (pictured above), per E! News. Vanderpump provided party guests, which included most of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast, with a lavish pink cake and decadent hors d'oeuvres. While Vanderpump wanted to make sure Shay felt celebrated — even if she couldn't make the ceremony — the same can't be said for some of Shay's former castmates.
Noticeably absent from both parties was Stassi Schroeder. Schroeder and Shay have always had an up-and-down friendship, but things reportedly took a turn this year when Shay had Brittany Cartwright on her podcast to talk about her ongoing feud with Schroeder. Shay hoped the appearance would help smooth things over, but it did the opposite. "We didn't do it maliciously or to talk s***. And then the backlash from it, it was, like, that actually wasn't even the intention," Shay told Us Weekly of the disastrous interview. "It backfired on us."