Lisa Vanderpump Doesn't Mince Words About Why She Skipped Scheana Shay's Wedding

In case you missed it, everybody's favorite waitress, Scheana Shay, got married. On August 24, Shay finally said "I do" to long-time boyfriend and father of her child, Brock Davies. The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. "They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a little waterpark," Shay told People of the resort where she wed. "It was family-friendly, and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for [our daughter] and also fun for our guests."

Shay and Davies' daughter, Summer Moon, acted as a flower girl. Having friends and family present was the most important thing to Shay, who explained she wanted the wedding to be as special as possible for Davies and his Australian family. Shay also made sure to have her near and dear close by too. "I just wanted us to have a good time with every person who is important to us," she said. The couple was joined by most of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast, including Ariana Maddix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Shay even walked down the aisle to a custom mix by James Kennedy.

One person noticeably absent, though, was Shay's boss and "VPR" matriarch, Lisa Vanderpump. When questioned about her absence, Vanderpump did not mince words about why she wasn't in attendance.