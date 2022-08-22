Vanderpump Rules Alums Reunite For Scheana Shay's Wedding

Good news for "Vanderpump Rules" fans: After a lukewarm few seasons, things appear to be getting back on track for the upcoming Season 10. In addition to multiple breakups, including the split between longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies is sure to produce some entertaining content. Scheana's first wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay in Season 3 was full of hilarious bridezilla moments, and given the lack of character development on "VPR" over the years, things should be just as dramatic this time around. Hashtag, it's all happening!

Not only is Shay and Davies' wedding one of Season 10's main storylines, but it also doubles as a cast trip: All the festivities are currently taking place in Cancún, Mexico. Much of the cast is also included in the wedding party, with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss serving as Shay's bridesmaids, and Lala Kent attending the bachelorette, per Us Weekly. Madix was also a bridesmaid in Shay's first wedding all the way back in 2014, as was "VPR" head honcho Lisa Vanderpump's daughter Pandora, per Bravo. However, neither Vanderpumps have appeared in any pictures over the past weekend. Meanwhile, another photo shows cast members James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz at Davies' bachelor party.

Surprisingly, some former cast members have also touched down in Cancún for Shay and Davies' big day — including a few we never thought we'd see again.