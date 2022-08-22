Vanderpump Rules Alums Reunite For Scheana Shay's Wedding
Good news for "Vanderpump Rules" fans: After a lukewarm few seasons, things appear to be getting back on track for the upcoming Season 10. In addition to multiple breakups, including the split between longtime couple Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay's wedding to Brock Davies is sure to produce some entertaining content. Scheana's first wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay in Season 3 was full of hilarious bridezilla moments, and given the lack of character development on "VPR" over the years, things should be just as dramatic this time around. Hashtag, it's all happening!
Not only is Shay and Davies' wedding one of Season 10's main storylines, but it also doubles as a cast trip: All the festivities are currently taking place in Cancún, Mexico. Much of the cast is also included in the wedding party, with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss serving as Shay's bridesmaids, and Lala Kent attending the bachelorette, per Us Weekly. Madix was also a bridesmaid in Shay's first wedding all the way back in 2014, as was "VPR" head honcho Lisa Vanderpump's daughter Pandora, per Bravo. However, neither Vanderpumps have appeared in any pictures over the past weekend. Meanwhile, another photo shows cast members James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz at Davies' bachelor party.
Surprisingly, some former cast members have also touched down in Cancún for Shay and Davies' big day — including a few we never thought we'd see again.
Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute will be at the wedding
While they still aren't back on "Vanderpump Rules" in a full-time capacity, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute will all be attending Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding. It's no surprise that the present and former cast members of "VPR" have stayed in touch, but given their fiery exits from the show, appearing at a filmed event is an interesting twist. For all three, it'll be the first time they appear on "VPR" since the major cast shakeup following Season 8: Taylor and Cartwright had simply lost favor with fans, while Doute was fired alongside cast member Stassi Schroeder after a racism scandal involving Faith Stowers, the series' only Black cast member. That being said, don't expect to see Schroeder at the wedding — she and Shay have historically clashed, with their feud kicking off in the show's 2013 series premiere.
All three former SUR-vers took to social media to announce their arrival, with Cartwright posting a photo with Taylor on her Instagram Story. "Hello Cancunnnnn. So Beautiful here!!" she wrote. The couple also reposted a group photo with Doute. Taylor and Cartwright were set to attend Schroeder's Italy wedding to Beau Clark in May, but supposedly due to passport issues, pulled out at the last minute. It's unknown how much of a focus Taylor, Cartwright, and Doute will have in the upcoming episodes, but even just seconds of screen time is more than anyone would have thought two seasons ago.