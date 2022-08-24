Holly Madison Reveals The Glaring Omission About Her Personal Life On The Girls Next Door

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

Long before "Selling Sunset," there was another show about pretty women hanging out in a multimillion-dollar mansion: "Girls Next Door." For those that don't remember, the E! series followed the antics of a group of Playboy bunnies who lived full-time at the Playboy mansion. The three leading women, Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt, and Holly Madison, were all dating disgraced "Playboy" founder Hugh Hefner.

Marquardt's and Wilkinson's relationships with Hefner were more transactional than they were long-term partnerships. "I had to be very drunk or smoke lots of weed to survive [my nights with Hefner]," Wilkinson wrote in "Being Kendra: Cribs, Cocktails, and Getting My Sexy Back," per Us Weekly. "It was like a job. Clock in, clock out. It's not like I enjoyed having sex with him." During the podcast episode of her podcast with Madison, Marquardt revealed that she partly kept up her physical relationship with Hefner so that she could remain at the mansion, per Newsweek.

Madison's experience with Hefner was different; she was more of a serious girlfriend. So serious in fact, that they wanted to have a child together. Years later, Madison admitted that despite being on a show about her relationship with Hefner, there were certain aspects of their parenting journey she chose to leave out.