Holly Madison And Bridget Marquardt Reveal How Disturbing The Playboy Mansion Really Was

A number of shocking allegations have been made against the late Hugh Hefner and his Playboy brand since the notorious publisher died in 2017. Some of the biggest revelations were made in the 2022 A&E documentary series "Secrets of Playboy," in which several former Playmates and others once associated with the controversial brand shared their stories about what it was really like to be at the Playboy Mansion.

Holly Madison — who was at one time considered to be Hefner's main girlfriend — even likened Playboy to a cult during the miniseries. "The reason I think the mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hefner as, like, this really good guy," she explained, claiming that those who lived in the mansion were encouraged not to have people come over or leave the vicinity for extended periods of time. She also spoke candidly about the way Hefner was portrayed on the E! reality show, "The Girls Next Door," which Madison appeared on alongside Hefner and his other girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson. "I feel like on 'The Girls Next Door,' Hef was portrayed as, like, a kindly grandpa, but that's not how he is. It would make me so angry how manipulative he was. Hef controlled every aspect of our life," Madison claimed.

Now, Madison and Marquardt are dropping even more bombshells about their Playboy past — and they're pretty disturbing.