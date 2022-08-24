The Masked Singer Leans Into Tom Brady Contestant Rumors

Is it possible that Tom Brady might be the next athlete to make an appearance on "The Masked Singer"? The hit reality series is about to enter its eighth season, and a promo video released by Fox on August 15 revealed some previews of what viewers can expect. This includes contestants donning mermaid, robot, and Venus flytrap costumes.

Fox stated that the upcoming season, which features host Nick Cannon and judges Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jenny McCarthy, will be "As Epic As It Gets." The show has had a number of sports stars competing in disguise in the past, including NFL greats like Jordan Mailata, Rob Gronkowski, Mark Sanchez, Terry Bradshaw, and Antonio Brown, per Insider.

As Us Weekly wrote this week, Los Angeles Rams COO Kevin Demoff jokingly said that he hoped Brady would "still be on 'The Masked Singer'" in November, when the Rams are going up against Brady and his teammates of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady was on a short hiatus from playing at the time, and Dermoff's comment sparked some gossip that Brady may be on the series soon. A new sneak peek from "The Masked Singer" Season 8 now has fans buzzing even further.