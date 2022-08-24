Amber Heard Was Just Name-Dropped In Latest 90 Day Fiance Scandal

Yvette "Yve" Arellano's relationship with "90 Day Fiance" star Mohamed Abdelhamed is getting a lot of attention. After the Season 9 tell-all episode was released, Abdelhamed admitted to cheating on his now ex-wife, per In Touch. In a series of text messages that were revealed on the episode, Abdelhamed was flirting with multiple women while he was still married to the acupuncturist. The reality television star claimed that he didn't want it to go any further, but Arellano discovered the messages before he could say anything.

After the episode aired, the ex-wife took to Instagram to reveal her feelings. "Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches & pain," she wrote on her Instagram Story (via Entertainment Tonight). "Obviously we are not alone. There's lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels." She also mentioned that people should communicate in a relationship if one person doesn't want to be exclusive.

But recent police reports have shown that the drama the "90 Day Fiance" couple is facing is far from over. Arellano was reportedly charged with battery, as the Egyptian-born ex-husband claimed that he was attacked during an argument, per Us Weekly. The massage therapist allegedly got physical as she was trying to get a phone away from her ex-husband. Now, the altercation has turned into a legal battle.