The Gossip Girl Star Who Nearly Played Hannah Montana Instead Of Miley Cyrus

Despite how Miley Cyrus has tried to shed her Disney image, her fans fondly remember when she starred in "Hannah Montana," the hit Disney Channel show about a tween juggling a secret pop star identity. However, Cyrus's trajectory could have looked very different, as one "Gossip Girl" star almost snagged the role for herself. According to a Tik Tok by "Hannah Montana" casting agent Lisa London, Taylor Momsen of "Gossip Girl" fame auditioned to be Hannah Montana/Chloe Stewart (the character's original name, before it was changed to Miley) and made it to the top three, but ultimately lost out to Cyrus, according to Billboard.

London made her video in response to a fan video that claimed that Belinda, a famous Spanish singer was initially supposed to play Hannah. London shared that she "discovered Miley Cyrus," adding that "Belinda, who's lovely by the way, was never in the top three for the role of Hannah." London went on to show the original call sheet from 2005, in which you can clearly see the top 3 finalists were Taylor Momsen, Miley Cyrus, and Daniella Monet of "Victorious" fame. And while this revelation has fans wondering what Momsen would've brought to the role, the actor feels differently. "So here's how I probably would have told them all to go f*** themselves by the time I hit 11. And I don't know how that would have gone down," she told The Times, via Digital Spy.