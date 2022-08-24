The Unexpected Way Kim Kardashian Just Took Down Hillary Clinton
When you think of Kim Kardashian, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton may not come to mind. Aside from a selfie in 2015, their names hardly shared headlines until the intense 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump took place. While the world waited with bated breath on who would succeed President Barack Obama, pop culture enthusiasts looked towards celebrities to see who they would be voting for come election day.
While many industry individuals in Hollywood shared that they would be voting for Clinton at the time, Kardashian made waves after she told HuffPost (via Politico) that she was "on the fence" after discussing the election with Caitlyn Jenner. However, shortly after her statement, the SKIMS creator ultimately announced her support for the former first lady on her website (via Vanity Fair), writing, "I found that without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I'm with her."
With it being over five years since the debacle of the aforementioned election, Kardashian and Clinton have rarely shared the same headline, let alone another selfie ... until now.
Kim beats Hillary in a legal quiz
Six years after Kim Kardashian took a selfie with former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the two have now reunited in the most unexpected way. On August 24, Clinton and her daughter Chelsea released the first sneak peek of their Apple TV+ documentary "Gutsy." The forthcoming project follows the two as their travel around the world to meet the "boldest and bravest women," per the Apple TV+ logline. In the teaser trailer, Clinton goes toe to toe with "The Kardashians" star in a legal quiz — which the latter won. "I think Kim has an unfair advantage. Kim has studied more recently than you," Chelsea is heard saying.
Kardashian's win might not surprise some, as the reality star has been studying to become a lawyer since 2019. Most recently, she passed the "the baby bar" at the end of 2021 after previously failing it three times. Ahead of the "Gusty" premiere on September 9, the Clintons praised Kardashian's law journey in an interview with People. "She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered," the former secretary of state told the news outlet. Chelsea added, "She's very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively and where it may make a negative difference... so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us."
As for Kardashian's law journey ahead, the fashion businesswoman told Vogue Hong Kong in April that she hopes to start a law firm.