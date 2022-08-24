Demi Lovato Alleges Disturbing Treatment From Former Management

Demi Lovato has been very vocal about a troubling period in their career, which she admits was filled with substance addiction and struggles with her mental health. In the YouTube docuseries, "Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil," the singer (who is nonbinary and uses both "she" and "they" pronouns) recalled the circumstances surrounding their 2018 overdose and revealed that she was introduced to hard drugs a few months before the incident. Lovato revealed that a month after celebrating six years of sobriety, she tried meth and molly in combination with other controlled substances.

Lovato went on to explain that she was able to finish out the rest of her scheduled tour, which wrapped in the summer of that year. On July 24, 2018, Lovato's assistant discovered the pop star's unconscious body in her Los Angeles home. "I'm really lucky to be alive," Lovato said in the docuseries. Adding, "My doctors said that, like, I had five to 10 more minutes and had my assistant not come in, I wouldn't be here today." Now, Lovato is further opening up about her issues with substance use and has made a disturbing claim about her former management team, suggesting that their actions helped lead to Lovato's near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse issues, please go samhsa.gov or call 1-800-622-HELP.