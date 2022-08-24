Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down Brandi Glanville's NSFW Liposuction Procedure - Exclusive

Reality stars are always introducing us to new plastic surgery trends, from fancy new injectables to procedures that sound more like they belong in a spaceship than a doctor's office. Brandi Glanville, the former Real Housewife who keeps on giving, did just that when she announced on Twitter that she'd gotten a liposuction procedure in a relatively NSFW area.

"Yes I had laser Lipo on my fupa," she tweeted in late July, referring to the Urban Dictionary description of the area of the stomach right below the bellybutton. "I wasn't cut open and I was awake the entire time." This, naturally, raised our curiosity — and not just because, as Glanville also noted in her tweet, she'd previously said she'd never get liposuction. "Guess what people are allowed to change their mind," she wrote. "I always said when I do anything I will be the first to tell you all." (That's certainly true.)

Anyway, we wanted to know more about this fat-sucking space laser, so we went to an expert, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Sean Satey. "Laser liposuctioning has actually been around for quite some time," Satey exclusively informs Nicki Swift. "It works by using heat energy to dislodge and kill the fat cells." Tell us more...