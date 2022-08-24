Vivica A. Fox Reveals Her Friendship With Jada Pinkett Smith Has Changed Over Oscars Drama

Back in March, the entertainment world was turned on its head when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. In the following months, the Smiths have slowly released statements regarding the incident. In a June episode of Jada's hit series "Red Table Talk," the "Scream 2" star stated: "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." At the end of July, Will released his own statement apologizing to the comedian before stating he'll be ready to talk whenever Chris was ready.

Aside from the parties involved, many of their industry peers have also shared their opinions regarding the notorious moment and the Smiths' statements, including Vivica A. Fox. During a June appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," the "Kill Bill" star claimed that Jada claimed "no accountability" during her aforementioned "Red Table Talk" statement (per Complex). "Will Smith was defending her honor," she explained. "That was why — the reason he walked onstage and slapped — because he felt like his wife had been offended. So for me to see no accountability as a partner..."

While Jada has remained relatively quiet since Fox's statement, the "Two Can Play At That Game" actor has shared an update on if she's spoken to her "Set It Off" co-star.