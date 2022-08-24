Vivica A. Fox Reveals Her Friendship With Jada Pinkett Smith Has Changed Over Oscars Drama
Back in March, the entertainment world was turned on its head when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards after the latter made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. In the following months, the Smiths have slowly released statements regarding the incident. In a June episode of Jada's hit series "Red Table Talk," the "Scream 2" star stated: "My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile." At the end of July, Will released his own statement apologizing to the comedian before stating he'll be ready to talk whenever Chris was ready.
Aside from the parties involved, many of their industry peers have also shared their opinions regarding the notorious moment and the Smiths' statements, including Vivica A. Fox. During a June appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," the "Kill Bill" star claimed that Jada claimed "no accountability" during her aforementioned "Red Table Talk" statement (per Complex). "Will Smith was defending her honor," she explained. "That was why — the reason he walked onstage and slapped — because he felt like his wife had been offended. So for me to see no accountability as a partner..."
While Jada has remained relatively quiet since Fox's statement, the "Two Can Play At That Game" actor has shared an update on if she's spoken to her "Set It Off" co-star.
Vivica A. Fox hasn't spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith since calling her out
Over the last month, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have remained relatively quiet regarding the infamous Oscar slap. While the two have refrained from giving interviews to the media, it seems that they've also refrained from speaking to some of their industry peers. In a recent interview with People, Vivica A. Fox revealed that she hasn't spoken to Jada since calling her out on "The Wendy Williams Show." "I think they're just really going through a season of healing right now," she told the news outlet. "I just hope that we can all move forward from the incident and learn that it must never happen again, especially on that magnitude of a stage."
This isn't the first time Fox has shared her two cents regarding Will and Jada. Back in 2020, the "Ella Enchanted" star praised the couple for being "transparent" after the two discussed the 2020 "entanglement" controversy on "Red Table Talk." "That's grown folks right there. Relationships are tough," she told She Knows. "The fact that they were very transparent with their relationship and, I guess you could say, a bad time in their relationship, that they shared that with us... it worked." Only time will tell if Fox and Jada will reconnect.