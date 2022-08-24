The Rumored Reason For Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin's Divorce Is Pretty Odd

Calling it quits. After 25 years of marriage, Jennifer Flavin has officially filed for divorce from her husband Sylvester Stallone. The announcement of the filing comes after the two had a rocky week, with Stallone covering up his tattoo of Flavin and Flavin posting mysterious messages to social media, per Us Weekly.

Stallone and Flavin met back in 1988 and were married almost 10 years later, in 1997, per People. The news of the pair's separation comes as a shock to many fans since the two have frequented red carpet appearances over the years and have continued to be one another's "rock" since tying the knot. Back in May, they celebrated their milestone anniversary — 25 years – and took to social media to share heartfelt notes to one another, with Flavin saying at the time their marriage just "keeps getting better," though the post has now been deleted.

Now, three months later, it seems like their marriage got to the best it would ever get, at least to Flavin — because now she is calling it quits. But what is more shocking than these two separating in the first place is the reason why Flavin filed for divorce. In fact, the reason why has even started to raise eyebrows as many are now wondering how these two couldn't work past this one issue, leading them to celebrate another year of marriage, rather than signing the divorce papers.