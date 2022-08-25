Vanessa Bryant Breaks Silence On Kobe Trial Verdict

The verdict in the Kobe Bryant crash trial elicited an understandably emotional reaction from Vanessa Bryant, as the widow and mother of four was awarded $16 million, according to People. Vanessa and Chris Chester sued Los Angeles County after photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed nine people were shared by first responders. The helicopter crash killed Vanessa's husband and 13-year-old daughter Gigi. Chester's wife Sarah and his 13-year-old daughter Payton also died in the crash. People reported that Vanessa and Chester's lawsuit claimed a dozen first responders shared the accident photos on more than 28 devices. The Associated Press also noted that Vanessa testified that the photos added to her unbearable grief in the wake of losing her husband and daughter. "I live in fear every day of being on social media and these popping up," Vanessa told the court. "I live in fear of my daughters being on social media and these popping up."

CNN reported that Mira Hashmall, attorney for Los Angeles County, said in her closing statement that the trial was a "pictures case with no pictures." Vanessa's attorney Luis Li rebutted Hashmall's claim, saying the actions of the first responders "poured salt into an unhealable wound, and that's why we're all here today." Now, Vanessa's breaking her silence on the verdict with this poignant response.