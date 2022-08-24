The Heartbreaking Reason Vanessa Bryant's Lawyer Is Asking For Steep Award In Kobe Crash Trial

The world was stunned when the news broke in January 2020 that Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, and seven others had died in a helicopter crash. Per the Associated Press (via NPR), when the famed baller retired from playing professionally in 2016, he went out with a bang. Kobe's last game was "the sixth 60-point" he'd played, breaking the record for "most shots taken by anyone in an NBA game in the last 30 seasons." The star athlete put his basketball days behind him, but at 37 years old, he still had his whole life ahead — until tragedy struck.

Per TMZ, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, filed a lawsuit against the LA County Sheriff's department after discovering photos of Kobe's crash scene leaked. The court documents claim that eight sheriff's deputies used their own phones to take pictures of those who died in the accident, including children. It's alleged the pics were sent to other officers and even shown to outsiders.

During her testimony, Vanessa revealed the hopes Kobe had for the future. According to Nicki Swift's courtroom reporter, he'd vowed to put his family first post-retirement and make them his sole focus. Vanessa admitted their marriage had sometimes been a rocky ride, but it included plenty of amazing, happy, and beautiful moments. "He is still my best friend," she tearfully admitted. No amount of money could ever bring loved ones back. Still, there's a heartbreaking reason Vanessa Bryant's lawyer is asking for a steep award in the Kobe crash trial.