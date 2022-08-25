The Touching Way Miranda Lambert's Husband Is Supporting Her Career

In 2015, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert called it quits after four years of marriage and being reigned the king and queen of country music, per Country Thang Daily. While the two never spoke publicly about the reason for their divorce, the theories ranged from Lambert's dissatisfaction with living in Los Angeles to cheating scandals. The ex-spouses eventually found love again. Shelton married pop music star Gwen Stefani, and Lambert married former New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin.

"I want to be open about how happy we are," Lambert told People in June about her marriage to McLoughlin. She mentioned how the former officer made big changes in his life as he adjusted to a new lifestyle. "It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you" Lambert added. "He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."

The "Bluebird" singer met her husband in November 2018 when she performed on "Good Morning America," per Us Weekly. The two tied the knot three months later, but kept it a secret until Valentine's Day. Although the couple moved fast, McLoughlin has recently proved that their love is tighter than ever.