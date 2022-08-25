The Touching Way Miranda Lambert's Husband Is Supporting Her Career
In 2015, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert called it quits after four years of marriage and being reigned the king and queen of country music, per Country Thang Daily. While the two never spoke publicly about the reason for their divorce, the theories ranged from Lambert's dissatisfaction with living in Los Angeles to cheating scandals. The ex-spouses eventually found love again. Shelton married pop music star Gwen Stefani, and Lambert married former New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin.
"I want to be open about how happy we are," Lambert told People in June about her marriage to McLoughlin. She mentioned how the former officer made big changes in his life as he adjusted to a new lifestyle. "It's nice to have a partner in that, someone by your side that supports you, loves you and believes in you" Lambert added. "He loves me for me. It's a really cool thing to have in my life, at this point in my life."
The "Bluebird" singer met her husband in November 2018 when she performed on "Good Morning America," per Us Weekly. The two tied the knot three months later, but kept it a secret until Valentine's Day. Although the couple moved fast, McLoughlin has recently proved that their love is tighter than ever.
Brendan McLoughlin plans to see his wife perform every night
Country music star Miranda Lambert is currently preparing for her residency in Las Vegas. According to Billboard, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer wants to create a set list that is entertaining for the fans who know all of her hit songs, making sure she has a good balance between new and old music. She also mentioned that she's a little nervous for the big show. But her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is helping with that.
"Every single night I'll be watching her do what she does best," the former New York police officer told Entertainment Tonight. "It's an honor to stand next to her and watch her do what she does." Lambert's husband is also ecstatic for his wife, as she achieved the ACM Triple Crown Award — winning Top New Female Vocalist, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year throughout her career.
Although the "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" singer said she's nervous for her upcoming Vegas residency, she's also excited. She told USA Today that "it seems like the time to do something different," admitting that it will be nice to stay in one place for a bit after being on the road since 2005. And with the support she has from her husband, we have no doubt that she's going to shine onstage.