Barbie Ferreira's Latest Euphoria News Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

Over the past two seasons, the hit HBO series "Euphoria" has become a cultural staple. Fans have rallied behind many of the show's breakout stars, including Barbie Ferreira. The actor portrayed Kat Hernandez, a teenager experimenting with self-expression amidst a string of sticky situations. But the show's heated drama has also carried over off-screen.

In January 2022, rumors circulated that Ferreira fought with "Euphoria" creator/writer/director Sam Levinson on her character's storyline, leading her to walk off set, per BuzzFeed News. This allegedly caused Levinson to drastically cut her role in Season 2. Adding to the fuel, many of the original storylines were tossed, per another BuzzFeed News report. And when Ferreira was absent at the season premiere in January, the gossip didn't let up.

The "Euphoria" star later addressed these rumors, telling Insider in March, "I've seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of it's kind of like mundane little things." She seemed to be indirectly referring to the reported feud, and continued, "Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's OK because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff." Whether there's truth to all these rumors or not, Ferreira has recently come out with a statement about "Euphoria," and many fans are up in arms about it.