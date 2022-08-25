Ireland Baldwin Doesn't Hold Back After Getting Questioned About Her Career

In a recent TikTok video, Ireland Baldwin shut down assumptions that she doesn't work. She talked about being a business owner, foster rescue dog mom, and a screenwriter. She also shared details about the production company she started with her best friend. She explained, "We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff. We've been working together now for a couple of years and things are kind of just getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere."

Not everyone was supportive of the star. One user commented, "So no she doesn't have a job." She replied, "Not sure which of those don't qualify as a job but sounds good brother." Some people defended Baldwin, with one person remarking, "Even if you did no work at all, you'd still be valid and worthy of respect & love & I wouldn't think any less of you." Baldwin wrote back, "It's very true... Everyone is worthy of respect."

And despite what some people may believe, Baldwin is well-aware of her celebrity privilege. In a 2022 appearance on "Red Table Talk" (via Insider), she revealed, "You have a lot more to prove because you're always gonna have that comparison to your parents. I don't think I ever would have been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are." This surely won't be the last time Baldwin sets the record straight.