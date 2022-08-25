Ireland Baldwin Doesn't Hold Back After Getting Questioned About Her Career
Ireland Baldwin, daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, isn't shy about sharing her personal life. In June, Baldwin joined the heated conversation about abortion laws by revealing some intimate details about her past. Whether her candor has sparked criticism or praise, the former model has been known to stand up for her beliefs about issues like women's rights and breaking beauty standards.
In September 2021, Baldwin displayed her body positivity with a series of bikini photos on Instagram. She captioned them, "Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human." And most recently, Baldwin has amassed attention for her edgy new look. In late August, the star posted Instagram photos of her blonde buzzcut. She captioned the pictures, "Don't tell me I won't do something because I will."
Now, facing ongoing criticism that she doesn't have a real job, Baldwin is showing social media who's boss.
Ireland Baldwin came clean about her work life
In a recent TikTok video, Ireland Baldwin shut down assumptions that she doesn't work. She talked about being a business owner, foster rescue dog mom, and a screenwriter. She also shared details about the production company she started with her best friend. She explained, "We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff. We've been working together now for a couple of years and things are kind of just getting started for us. Everyone has to start somewhere."
Not everyone was supportive of the star. One user commented, "So no she doesn't have a job." She replied, "Not sure which of those don't qualify as a job but sounds good brother." Some people defended Baldwin, with one person remarking, "Even if you did no work at all, you'd still be valid and worthy of respect & love & I wouldn't think any less of you." Baldwin wrote back, "It's very true... Everyone is worthy of respect."
And despite what some people may believe, Baldwin is well-aware of her celebrity privilege. In a 2022 appearance on "Red Table Talk" (via Insider), she revealed, "You have a lot more to prove because you're always gonna have that comparison to your parents. I don't think I ever would have been scouted as a model if it weren't for who my parents are." This surely won't be the last time Baldwin sets the record straight.