Michelle Branch's Messy Divorce Saga Takes Another Turn

Everyone knows that divorce is rarely easy (we've all seen "Marriage Story," right?), but we don't often see things get quite as messy as Michelle Branch's divorce saga, which just took yet another turn. Hours after accusing her soon-to-be-ex-husband Patrick Carney in a series of since-deleted tweets, the singer confirmed that she and Carney would be breaking up after three years of marriage.

In a statement to TMZ, Branch said, "To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward." But this was just the start of the drama.

After announcing the split, TMZ then reported that Branch had been arrested in Nashville for "domestic assault" after she admitted to slapping her (allegedly) cheating husband in the face "one to two times." According to court documents obtained by the outlet, Carney had no visible injuries and Branch was taken into custody with $1,000 bail.