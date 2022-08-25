Dennis Rodman Backs Out Of Russia Trip To Help Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner can't seem to catch a break. The WNBA player has been detained in Russia since February 17 after she was stopped at Sheremetyevo International Airport in Khimki for having vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her luggage, according to ABC News. Griner — who plays for the Phoenix Mercury WNBA team — was competing overseas with the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during her team's off-season.

The trial began on July 1, and after much consideration, Griner decided to plead guilty to her drug charges in a Russian court. "I would like to plead guilty on the charges against me," the two-time U.S. Olympic basketball gold medalist said (per NPR). "I had no intention on breaking any Russian law. I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bags." Although she tried to plead her case that it was an accident gone wrong, a judge sentenced Griner to nine years in prison after being found guilty of drug possession and smuggling, ESPN reported. She was also fined 1 million rubles — about $16,700. "Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately."

While the efforts to bring Griner back home to America have now become confidential, one former NBA star with an odd history of diplomacy was willing to fly to Russia to advocate for her release.