Matchmaker Reveals Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas' Odds For A Lasting Marriage - Exclusive
We wish every marriage ended in happily ever after, but the unfortunate reality is that some unions just weren't meant to last. Teresa Giudice, star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," is certainly no stranger to relationship drama, even in the lead-up to her recent marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Troubling allegations from some of Ruelas' exes made a few of Giudice's friends concerned on her behalf, so we wanted to hear an expert's opinion on the future outlook for these newlyweds. Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, tells Nicki Swift that she has some concerns of her own.
At the "RHONJ" reunion (via E! News), Andy Cohen asked Ruelas about some of the allegations his exes have made directly. "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids... is any of it true?" Ruelas said that these were "toxic" relationships and denied ever hitting a woman.
But, as Trombetti notes, "where there is smoke, there's fire."
Could Teresa Giudice be rushing her relationship?
It's true that Luis "Louie" Ruelas has had run-ins with the law in the past. Page Six reported that he was charged with assault following a road rage incident in 2018, according to police reports. And in 2012, he allegedly pushed his ex-wife into a metal pole, according to additional police reports obtained by Page Six. There have also been allegations of emotional abuse and "ghosting," via Women's Health. According to Susan Trombetti, these are red flags. "There is a violent temper when he assaulted someone and was fined over road rage. That's scary," she says. "There's the allegation of emotional abuse over the frequency of his sex life with and ex. He also ghosted her when he ran off with someone else. That's cruel." Trombetti continues, "None of this bodes well for a future relationship and are major red flags."
Trombetti adds that while Ruelas definitely seems like Teresa Giudice's type, she may be rushing the relationship a bit after her contentious divorce from her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. "I think it's okay for Teresa to be in a serious relationship, but as a matchmaker, she still needs a lot of time to process her past," Trombetti explains. "All in all, I think they seem very in love by the honeymoon photos and other photos out there. I think it's genuine but rushed, and just not good when you have the intrusion of the cameras."