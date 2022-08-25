Matchmaker Reveals Teresa Giudice And Luis Ruelas' Odds For A Lasting Marriage - Exclusive

We wish every marriage ended in happily ever after, but the unfortunate reality is that some unions just weren't meant to last. Teresa Giudice, star of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," is certainly no stranger to relationship drama, even in the lead-up to her recent marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas. Troubling allegations from some of Ruelas' exes made a few of Giudice's friends concerned on her behalf, so we wanted to hear an expert's opinion on the future outlook for these newlyweds. Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, tells Nicki Swift that she has some concerns of her own.

At the "RHONJ" reunion (via E! News), Andy Cohen asked Ruelas about some of the allegations his exes have made directly. "There's road rage incidents, you demand sex all the time, emotionally abusive, slashed a girlfriend's tire, your family doesn't like you, physical abuse in front of kids... is any of it true?" Ruelas said that these were "toxic" relationships and denied ever hitting a woman.

But, as Trombetti notes, "where there is smoke, there's fire."