Spencer Pratt Reveals What Would Finally End His Feud With Hills Creator Adam DiVello

Spencer Pratt just revealed what would make him end his beef with "Selling Sunset" producer Adam DiVello. In recent months, Pratt has been speaking against DiVello and revealing his questionable behavior when he was executive producer on "The Hills." In February, the reality star shared on TikTok that DiVello had asked his wife, Heidi Montag, to fake a pregnancy scare on the show. "I think it's shady some old men asked young girl to fake this. Adam divello the producer is as creepy as creepy gets," he wrote.

In June, Pratt made even graver accusations against DiVello, claiming that the producer assaulted Montag in the past. On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, he divulged that DiVello made inappropriate comments about Montag's body and "put his hand" on her during a shoot, "like [an] ass cheek grab." Christine Quinn won't be returning to "Selling Sunset" for similar reasons, revealing she had experienced verbal abuse from DiVello. "There's been complaints filed against him," she said in a May "Call Her Daddy" episode. "He actually told me to go fall on the stairs and kill myself at one point."

These are very serious accusations, but apparently, Pratt is willing to forgive DiVello under one condition.