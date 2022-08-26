Jon Gosselin Isn't Backing Down Against Ex-Wife Kate In Latest Feud
Time did not heal all wounds between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin even years after their divorce. Even though the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" stars split in 2009, over a decade later they were still embroiled in a bitter custody dispute, one that cost Jon dearly. "I've been through nine attorneys. I've probably spent $1.3 million in court, back and forth with everything else," he told ET in 2020.
Even after all the children had turned 18, the former couple was still feuding over finances, as Jon accused his ex of taking money from the children's joint trust fund. In 2019, Kate admitted she had borrowed $100,000 from the fund to cover living expenses for herself and the family. "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive," she said in court documents, per The U.S. Sun. After those documents were made public on August 18, Jon took the opportunity to lambast his ex-wife for taking money from their kids. "It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," he told The Sun. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission."
Shortly after, Kate's lawyer came to her defense. "Kate's integrity is impeccable. I can't say the same for Jon Gosselin," he told Us Weekly on August 22, while alleging that Jon owed over $130,000 in unpaid child support. Predictably, the drama between the Gosselins did not end there.
A dispute over who actually owes money
The legal dogfight between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin appeared to intsensify once more. After Kate's lawyer alleged that her ex-husband still owed child support, a source close to the situation said there was more to the story. "This is a complete fabrication," the insider said about Jon owing over $130,000 in child support, while speaking to Us Weekly on August 26. Not only did the source refute those claims, but they added that a court had already ruled in Jon's favor. "There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate's appeal for Jon to pay her $132K," they said.
In addition to not owing any more money to Kate, the source claimed that it was the mother of eight who owed Jon. Even though Kate was originally awarded custody of all eight children, twins Hannah Gosselin and Collin Gosselin eventually moved in with their dad. The source alleged that Kate owes "child support for the final year of Hannah and Collin's high school," per Us Weekly.
A few months earlier — after the sextuplets turned 18 — the "Couples Therapy" star thought his legal woes with Kate were over. "I am free in the aspect of I have adult children now," he told ET in May. "There's no more custody court. It's over. We are done today. It's over." Unfortunately for the entire "Jon & Kate Plus 8" clan, that did not appear to be the case.