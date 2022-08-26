Jon Gosselin Isn't Backing Down Against Ex-Wife Kate In Latest Feud

Time did not heal all wounds between Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin even years after their divorce. Even though the "Jon & Kate Plus 8" stars split in 2009, over a decade later they were still embroiled in a bitter custody dispute, one that cost Jon dearly. "I've been through nine attorneys. I've probably spent $1.3 million in court, back and forth with everything else," he told ET in 2020.

Even after all the children had turned 18, the former couple was still feuding over finances, as Jon accused his ex of taking money from the children's joint trust fund. In 2019, Kate admitted she had borrowed $100,000 from the fund to cover living expenses for herself and the family. "I will have to keep borrowing from it to survive," she said in court documents, per The U.S. Sun. After those documents were made public on August 18, Jon took the opportunity to lambast his ex-wife for taking money from their kids. "It's disgusting and it's morally wrong," he told The Sun. "Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission."

Shortly after, Kate's lawyer came to her defense. "Kate's integrity is impeccable. I can't say the same for Jon Gosselin," he told Us Weekly on August 22, while alleging that Jon owed over $130,000 in unpaid child support. Predictably, the drama between the Gosselins did not end there.