Elton John Shares How He Supported Britney Spears Throughout Their New Collaboration

The Rocket Man had Britney Spears fans over the moon when he made one giant leap for mankind by getting Spears to launch a musical return. Elton John enlisted the "I'm a Slave 4 U" singer to croon the chorus of his enduring classic, "Tiny Dancer," for a funky dance remix titled "Hold Me Closer." After the duet dropped on August 26, it quickly ascended to the top of iTunes charts worldwide.

The hotly anticipated single came six years after Spears released her most recent album "Glory." In a since-deleted Instagram post, she explained that taking a long hiatus from recording music and performing was her way of exercising control within the confines of her conservatorship. "Not doing music anymore is my way of saying 'F*** You' in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work," she wrote, per TMZ.

But Spears has since broken free from her conservatorship, and many celebs have rallied around her. A number of Spears' famous friends attended her wedding to fitness model/actor Sam Asghari – including Paris Hilton, who served as Spears' hype woman ahead of the release of her duet with John. "It's going to be iconic. I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza," Hilton told Paul Voor Je Neus. "It's insane." But according to John, his collaborator experienced some trepidation over releasing the song.