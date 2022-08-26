Plastic Surgeon Weighs In On Jennifer Lopez's Botox Denial Controversy - Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez's strikingly beautiful appearance has seemingly captivated fans for some time. However, Lopez recently found herself under fire after posting a clip to her Instagram account promoting her skincare line, JLO Beauty. In response to the video, a fan suggested that Lopez had "tons" of Botox on her face (via BuzzFeed). Unhappy with the fan's insinuation, Lopez provided a lengthy response to the accusation.

"For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery," Lopez replied. She then went on to suggest that being "more positive" and "kind" was the key to maintaining her youthful appearance. This isn't the first time Lopez has shared her beauty secrets, though. During a 2016 interview with People, the "Marry Me" actor revealed that, in addition to her skincare routine, she also drinks water and exercises regularly.

Now, a plastic surgeon's weighing in on the conspiracy surrounding Lopez's timeless appearance — and his commentary might be shocking to some.