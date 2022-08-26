The Sad Change Scott Disick Reportedly Had To Make After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new life as Travis Barker's wife, and her ex, Scott Disick, is seemingly embracing the new reality. "It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," a source told E! News following the pair's May nuptials. The insider added that Disick isn't quite as hurt as he used to be when Kardashian first started dating Barker.
Of course, this is particularly easy to believe seeing as Disick has, in recent months, been linked to multiple women. In April, the "Flip it Like Disick” star debuted his relationship with model Rebecca Donaldson at the premiere of the Kardashians' new reality show on Hulu. Though their romance was short-lived, with Us Weekly reporting the couple's split in June, Disick and Donaldson apparently had a "serious" relationship, per E! News.
Despite this failed attempt at moving on though, Disick is giving love another chance, as he is now confirmed to be dating famed socialite Kimberly Stewart, according to Page Six. So yes, Lord Disick is no longer a single man — but that's apparently not the only thing that has changed about him.
Scott Disick's making changes to his circle of friends
With a new in-law in the picture, the Kardashians' relationship with Scott Disick has unsurprisingly taken a new turn — and we cannot say we are pleased. Page Six reports that the "Flip it Like Disick" star is no longer as close with the Kardashians and has since been alienated by the family. "Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," a source told the outlet. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."
It appears the strain between Disick and the Kardashians has caused him to make some changes to his inner circle, as well, with the source confirming that the Talentless founder "had to regroup who his relationships are." Disick seemingly hasn't allowed this to interfere with his work, though, as he's reportedly still filming "The Kardashians" with the family.
But even though things between the exes are no longer as they used to be, Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly supportive of Disick's new relationship. "Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott," an insider told HollywoodLife.