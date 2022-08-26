The Sad Change Scott Disick Reportedly Had To Make After Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her new life as Travis Barker's wife, and her ex, Scott Disick, is seemingly embracing the new reality. "It's definitely hard for Scott to see but since Kourtney and Travis have been celebrating their love for months now, it's been easier for him to cope," a source told E! News following the pair's May nuptials. The insider added that Disick isn't quite as hurt as he used to be when Kardashian first started dating Barker.

Of course, this is particularly easy to believe seeing as Disick has, in recent months, been linked to multiple women. In April, the "Flip it Like Disick” star debuted his relationship with model Rebecca Donaldson at the premiere of the Kardashians' new reality show on Hulu. Though their romance was short-lived, with Us Weekly reporting the couple's split in June, Disick and Donaldson apparently had a "serious" relationship, per E! News.

Despite this failed attempt at moving on though, Disick is giving love another chance, as he is now confirmed to be dating famed socialite Kimberly Stewart, according to Page Six. So yes, Lord Disick is no longer a single man — but that's apparently not the only thing that has changed about him.