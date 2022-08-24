Scott Disick Reportedly Has Exciting Relationship News

If there's one thing that we know Scott Disick can't resist, it is having a new woman as arm candy. Over the years, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" mainstay has self-admittedly built a reputation for dating women much younger than him. After breaking up with long-time girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, Disick was linked to a plethora of young Hollywood stars, like model Sofia Richie and former Disney actor Bella Thorne. His most recent breakup was with U.K. model Rebecca Donaldson in June.

During the 2022 premiere episode of "The Kardashians," it seemed like Disick was reconsidering his previous dating history during a conversation with Khloé Kardashian. When Khloé suggested that he should be with someone "age-appropriate," Disick responded, "Yeah. Like, y'know, upper twenties. When you're with an equal, you have to go back and forth." Considering that Sofia Richie was 19 when she and Disick began publicly dating, this is somewhat of an improvement. But then again, Disick is 39.

But with the announcement of his newest girlfriend, the pattern may be broken!