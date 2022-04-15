Scott Disick's Idea Of An Age-Appropriate Relationship Has Everyone Cringing

The public is aware that Scott Disick has lingering feelings for ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. "Oh, everyone knows he's still in love with Kourtney; it's not a secret," Khloe Kardashian said in the pilot episode of "The Kardashians." They then discussed Disick's feelings and whether he has the capacity to finally move on.

"Honestly, I think for, like, the first time in probably my life, it's finally starting to change," he said. "Now that Kourtney's got her life with Travis, like, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move on." But the kicker, though, is that he first has to find someone more "age-appropriate," and his idea of that would have people scratching their heads. "If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with, it would have to be somebody —," Disick continued, with Khloe saying "more age-appropriate." He added, "Yeah. Like, y'know, upper twenties. When you're with an equal, you have to go back and forth."

His current girlfriend is 27 years old, which is only 11 years younger than him. Apparently, Kourtney is happy that he found someone closer to his age. "She feels like Rebecca, being in her late 20s, is ideal for Scott because his history with dating teenagers never ever seems to end well," an insider told Life & Style. "It makes her feel good to know that Rebecca is around the kids instead of someone in their teens."