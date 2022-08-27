Charlie Sheen Just Settled A Lawsuit That Has Followed Him For Years

Though he was once one of the highest paid actors on television, Charlie Sheen's seemingly nothing but an endless source of drama. While he was a huge star in the 1980s, modern audiences largely remember him from Chuck Lorre's "Two and a Half Men." In the series, he played the womanizing bachelor Charlie Harper. And, as it turns out, his real life wasn't all that different from his on-screen persona.

At first, this only served to heighten the comedy of the series, but the more that was revealed about Sheen's illicit activities, the less fans were willing to let slide. More importantly, Warner Bros, the parent company behind "Two and a Half Men," saw his erratic behavior such as calling himself "a total b***hin' rock star from Mars," as problematic. As a result, he was fired from the show in 2011, which more or less served as a catalyst for Sheen falling out of favor with the public at large.

From multiple ugly divorces to truly concerning interviews, Sheen spiraled out in the 2010s, hitting rock bottom after the cancellation of another comedy series, "Anger Management." And, in 2015, the actor revealed to Matt Lauer that he was, in fact, HIV positive, surprising almost no one. Now, Sheen's finally facing consequences for reckless behavior amid his diagnosis.