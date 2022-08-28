J.K. Rowling Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About The Harry Potter HBO Reunion

After more than 25 years, the cult fandom surrounding "Harry Potter" is still running deep. While there are still numerous spin-offs, prequels, and sequels still being made about the famous Wizarding World, many fans' true hearts still lie with the original books and films, which is why the so-called "reunion," officially the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," generated so much publicity before its release on HBO on New Year's Day 2022, and so much acclaim afterward.

However, there was one very notable absence from the reunion: J.K. Rowling, the controversial author of the famous book series. Although there was much speculation that this was because of Rowling's publicized views on the transgender community, EW later reported that Rowling was indeed invited by the show's production, but she determined that the brief archival footage used of her in the reunion was "adequate," and that her views on trans rights did not play a role in the decision.

Now, however, Rowling has decided to speak out publicly about her decision not to attend, and recently gave her unfiltered thoughts about the reunion in a radio interview.