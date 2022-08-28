J.K. Rowling Gives Her Unfiltered Thoughts About The Harry Potter HBO Reunion
After more than 25 years, the cult fandom surrounding "Harry Potter" is still running deep. While there are still numerous spin-offs, prequels, and sequels still being made about the famous Wizarding World, many fans' true hearts still lie with the original books and films, which is why the so-called "reunion," officially the "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts," generated so much publicity before its release on HBO on New Year's Day 2022, and so much acclaim afterward.
However, there was one very notable absence from the reunion: J.K. Rowling, the controversial author of the famous book series. Although there was much speculation that this was because of Rowling's publicized views on the transgender community, EW later reported that Rowling was indeed invited by the show's production, but she determined that the brief archival footage used of her in the reunion was "adequate," and that her views on trans rights did not play a role in the decision.
Now, however, Rowling has decided to speak out publicly about her decision not to attend, and recently gave her unfiltered thoughts about the reunion in a radio interview.
J.K. Rowling simply didn't want to do the reunion
In an August 27 appearance on Graham Norton's Virgin Radio program, J.K. Rowling gave her unfiltered thoughts on HBO's "Harry Potter" reunion, and revealed why she decided not to attend.
In the conversation surrounding the reunion, Rowling was blunt in stating simply, "I was asked to be on that and I decided I didn't want to do it." She added that "quite rightly," she was told it would be "about the films more than the books." Although Rowling did play a significant role in several of the films' production, mostly with regard to script editing, she is naturally known as the author of the novels first and foremost, a label which she clearly agrees with.
Norton also asked Rowling whether she continues to have a relationship with the film's actors — some of whom have spoken out against her due to her views on transgender rights. Rowling responded that she did, and that not much has changed with regard to those relationships. "I do," Rowling said. "Some more than others, but that was always the case. You know, some I knew better than others." Although Rowling did not name which actors specifically she was still in contact with, they likely do not consist of the three main stars — Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson — all of whom have come out in defense of trans rights in a subtle critique of Rowling's controversial statements.