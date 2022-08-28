Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Have Personal News To Share
Colin Kaepernick has been a controversial hero since 2016 when he took a knee in protest during the national anthem. The NFL dumped Kaepernick for taking a stand, and he got death threats. Kaepernick told Mercury News, "I knew there were other things that came along with this when I first stood up and spoke about it."
But through it all, the former NFL player's longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, has given him unconditional support. Diab is a media personality and activist who is Kaepernick's biggest fan. In April, Diab posted on Instagram: "Congratulations @kaepernick7 on your first children's book 'I Color Myself Different' becoming a New York Times Bestseller!!! So well deserved!!! Thank you for sharing your personal story with us! Love to every single person who supported THANK YOU SOOOOOOO MUCH!!!"
In addition to the book, there are rumors that Kaepernick is finally getting his career back on track and another shot at the NFL. But Kaepernick and Diab also have happy personal news to share on Instagram.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab announce their new baby on Instagram
On August 28, Nessa Diab posted a surprise announcement on Instagram, announcing to the world that she and Colin Kaepernick are parents. Diab posted a photo with Kaepernick and the baby with the caption: "Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family ... I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad, and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey." The proud mama continued the poignant announcement and wrote: My world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew." Aw!
After the announcement, friends, and fans flooded the post with comments. Fellow activist Meena Harris commented: "So happy for you." Macklemore congratulated them by commenting: "Amazing ... sending love." According to People, Mariah Carey, Wanda Sykes, and many more shared good wishes with the new parents. But moments after posting on Instagram, Diab hit the 2022 MTV VMAs. E! News reported the new mom looked fabulous on the red carpet rocking a long black dress with sassy purple booties. Hitting the red carpet weeks after having a baby? That should be an award!