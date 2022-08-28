Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Have Personal News To Share

Colin Kaepernick has been a controversial hero since 2016 when he took a knee in protest during the national anthem. The NFL dumped Kaepernick for taking a stand, and he got death threats. Kaepernick told Mercury News, "I knew there were other things that came along with this when I first stood up and spoke about it."

But through it all, the former NFL player's longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, has given him unconditional support. Diab is a media personality and activist who is Kaepernick's biggest fan. In April, Diab posted on Instagram: "Congratulations @kaepernick7 on your first children's book 'I Color Myself Different' becoming a New York Times Bestseller!!! So well deserved!!! Thank you for sharing your personal story with us! Love to every single person who supported THANK YOU SOOOOOOO MUCH!!!"

In addition to the book, there are rumors that Kaepernick is finally getting his career back on track and another shot at the NFL. But Kaepernick and Diab also have happy personal news to share on Instagram.