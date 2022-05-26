Is Colin Kaepernick Finally Getting His Career Back On Track?

Colin Kaepernick may be having his NFL comeback sooner than you think.

Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, back when he started kneeling during the national anthem as a form of protest against police brutality. While taking the knee is common practice now, he was heavily criticized at the time, especially by Donald Trump. The athlete then opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers the following year after reports revealed that he was going to be dropped from the lineup anyway. He also filed a grievance that same year, claiming that sports teams colluded against giving him a contract. Per ESPN, the former quarterback received less than $10 million in a settlement.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for more than half a decade at this point, but he has always expressed his intention to return. "I am still up at 5 a.m. training five, six days a week making sure I'm prepared to take a team to a Super Bowl again," he said in an interview with Ebony. That's not something I will ever let go of, regardless of the actions of 32 teams and their partners to deny me employment. The same way I was persistent in high school is the same way I'm gonna be persistent here." Now, it looks like he's close to finding a home with a new team.