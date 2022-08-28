Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Scott Disick's Exclusion From The Kar-Jenner Family

Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, was there from the start of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Though they split in 2015, Disick remained a presence in their orbit as a friend of the family and co-parent to the three kids they share.

Recently, rumors have swirled that Disick and Kardashians were now on the outs. "Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," an anonymous source told Page Six. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis." The source added that he had to "regroup" his relationships as a result.

Disick's estrangement from the family is hardly new. He previously expressed that he felt left out when he didn't score an invite to Kris Jenner's birthday party, per The Sun. He told the matriarch: "for me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don't think to invite me makes me feel like complete s***." Jenner addressed the incident in a confessional by explaining that she didn't want to create an awkward situation for Kourtney and Barker.

"Kourtney met her soulmate," Kris said. "That's gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this." Even so, Kris made it clear that Disick is still a valued member of the family. Moreover, Kourtney, Kris, and Khloe Kardashian all showered Disick with praise (via ET) in celebration of his most recent birthday.