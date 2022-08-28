Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence On Scott Disick's Exclusion From The Kar-Jenner Family
Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex-boyfriend, was there from the start of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Though they split in 2015, Disick remained a presence in their orbit as a friend of the family and co-parent to the three kids they share.
Recently, rumors have swirled that Disick and Kardashians were now on the outs. "Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," an anonymous source told Page Six. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis." The source added that he had to "regroup" his relationships as a result.
Disick's estrangement from the family is hardly new. He previously expressed that he felt left out when he didn't score an invite to Kris Jenner's birthday party, per The Sun. He told the matriarch: "for me to hear that you are having a little soirée and you don't think to invite me makes me feel like complete s***." Jenner addressed the incident in a confessional by explaining that she didn't want to create an awkward situation for Kourtney and Barker.
"Kourtney met her soulmate," Kris said. "That's gotta be hard for Scott to absorb, but I never expected him to be so angry and wound up over this." Even so, Kris made it clear that Disick is still a valued member of the family. Moreover, Kourtney, Kris, and Khloe Kardashian all showered Disick with praise (via ET) in celebration of his most recent birthday.
Kris Jenner clears up rumors that Scott Disick is out
After a Page Six article claimed Disick, the father of Kourtney's children, was no longer welcome in the family, Kris Jenner addressed the controversy head-on.
"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family....," Jenner wrote in the comment section of the article, per Aol. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family...." She then continued by reiterating that the Kardashian-Jenner clan all "love" Scott.
However, Disick has been notably absent from more than just Jenner's birthday party. "The Lord" was not in attendance for Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. According to People, an insider explained that "Scott isn't taking this well. He's spending time with friends ... to keep his mind off of it."
Another inside source told E! that Kourtney did invite Disick, but no one was shocked when he didn't show. "She wanted this huge moment to be about her and Travis and knew the dynamic wouldn't be right having Scott there," the source added. Instead, on the night of Kourtney's wedding, he reportedly partied with musician Rod Stewart. On a recent episode of their Hulu series, "The Kardashians" (via E! News) Disick said, "I couldn't do the job of being with her, so I salute Travis. He's in for a lot of work."