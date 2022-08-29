Sylvester Stallone Sends Strong Message With Latest Photos Amid Divorce News

Sylvester Stallone is having a hard summer. The "Rocky" star has been in the news a lot lately. Recently, Stallone made headlines for speaking out against his old friend and former co-star Dolph Lundgren, who landed a feature spinoff for his character, Ivan Drago, from the "Rocky" franchise.

Stallone criticized series producer Irvin Winkler for taking on the Drago project in a now-deleted Instagram post (via People). "the PATHETIC 94 year old PRODUCER and HIS MORONIC VULTURE CHILDREN, Charles And David, are once again picking clean THE BONES of another wonderful character I created without even telling me," Stallone claimed. Furthermore, Stallone alleged that the producers prevented him from earning a fair wage from his work in the "Rocky" franchise by not offering him an "equity stake." "I have zero ownership of 'Rocky,'" he told Variety in 2019.

But, just when it seemed like things had calmed down, a few weeks later, the news that Stallone's wife of more than 25 years had filed for divorce hit the stands. In true Stallone fashion, he has a lot to say.