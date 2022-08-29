How Harry Styles Handled Bizarre Disruption During His Show Like A Pro

Of all the things Harry Styles may have expected a fan to throw on stage during his show — bras, hotel keys, maybe even a rotten tomato — we're guessing somebody's cold leftovers were not among them. But, pro that he is, Styles handled this bizarre disruption during a performance at Madison Square Garden on August 27 with aplomb.

The former One Directioner is in the middle of a 15-night residency at MSG, as part of his 2022 tour: Love On Tour, running from August 20 to September 15. The show, which is promoting his new album "Harry's House," is already sold-out and earning rave reviews. Page Six called him "the greatest showman." Part of being a great showman is the ability to roll with unexpected interruptions from the crowd — like when he let one audience member sing a few bars of "Can't Help Falling In Love" to propose to his girlfriend during a show in Lisbon, Portugal, per Harper's Bazaar.

But this New York City interruption was less sweet and more, well, savory.