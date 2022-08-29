Kylie Jenner Gets Raw About Postpartum Struggles In New Kardashians Trailer

On February 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that she gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott. The two initially named their new son Wolf, but decided to change it shortly after because they thought the name didn't fit (and the new name has yet to be revealed). The Kardashian-Jenner sister soon took a small break from social media, keeping her presence low-key following the birth. She then opened up to her followers about her struggle with postpartum depression.

"This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter [Stormi]," she shared on her Instagram Stories in March (via BuzzFeed News). "It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy." She mentioned that she's starting to lift the pressure off of herself, as she was determined to get back into shape after the birth. "It's okay not to be okay," she added.

While the beauty guru has been sharing her postpartum journey with the world, mothers are praising Jenner for her rawness and authenticity, per Independent. The mothers like the fact that the influencer has shown off "the postpartum tummy [and] the little extra weight" and also pointed out other features that "normalize" postpartum bodies. And now, it seems that Jenner is now getting real about her postpartum depression on television.