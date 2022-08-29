Lisa Rinna's Social Media Behavior Has Fans Curious About Her RHOBH Future

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" drama just keeps escalating, both on-screen and off-screen. Ever since Garcelle Beauvais' teenage son Jax has been the victim of vicious and racist online attacks, the "RHOBH" cast has been showing up in support of Beauvais and her family. Beauvais recently hit a breaking point, tweeting, "I've been in tears all night it's just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone."

In late August, Bravo shared a statement, which was re-posted by the ladies of "RHOBH" on social media. It said, "We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle's son. We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric."

In addition to posting the Bravo message on Instagram, "RHOBH" star Lisa Rinna also responded to the online attacks on Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. In a lengthy post, she demanded that fans refrain from harassing the children from the reality TV show, writing, "The kids — all of our kids — should be off limits, so stop it now. Enough is enough." Now, in a baffling twist, Rinna is backing off the social media frenzy, leading fans to form some predictions about the reality TV star's future on "RHOBH."