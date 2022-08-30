Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Stole The Show At The U.S. Open

On August 9, superstar tennis pro Serena Williams stunned the masses when she announced she was retiring from her beloved sport. "I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she declared in a revelatory article for Vogue's September 2022 issue. "A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."

And now Williams is making good on that declaration... after she takes one last swing at the U.S. Open tournament, of course. "Unfortunately I wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don't know if I will be ready to win New York. But I'm going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun," she penned about her exit strategy. Fortunately, Williams is off to a good start as she took home the W in the first round. Still, some might argue that it was her precocious four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, who really stole the show...