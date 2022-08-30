Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Stole The Show At The U.S. Open
On August 9, superstar tennis pro Serena Williams stunned the masses when she announced she was retiring from her beloved sport. "I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me," she declared in a revelatory article for Vogue's September 2022 issue. "A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."
And now Williams is making good on that declaration... after she takes one last swing at the U.S. Open tournament, of course. "Unfortunately I wasn't ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don't know if I will be ready to win New York. But I'm going to try. And the lead-up tournaments will be fun," she penned about her exit strategy. Fortunately, Williams is off to a good start as she took home the W in the first round. Still, some might argue that it was her precocious four-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, who really stole the show...
Serena Williams and Olympia are twinning
T(win)ning!
While mother-of-one Serena Williams was serving up aces at the highly anticipated U.S. Open, her daughter Olympia Ohanian was serving looks. Once little Olympia arrived, it became clear that she didn't come to play as she was all decked out in a matching mommy & me outfit — but make it tennis. Per Daily Mail, the mother and daughter duo sported diamond-encrusted black ensembles designed by Nike. But that's not all. Olympia also rocked the same beautiful swinging beaded braids her mother is known for. Like mother, like daughter!
As one can imagine, fans immediately took to Twitter to gush over Williams' mini-me. "Olympia matching with Serena AND wearing the beads Serena wore when she won the US Open for the first time is the cutest thing in the WORLD!" one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Hey @usopen, how about a dedicated Olympia reaction camera? Who's with me?" Not a bad idea, TBH. Give the fans what they really want and make it happen, U.S. Open!